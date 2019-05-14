The Best of the Money Show

6.2 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one


About 237 000 fewer people had jobs in Q1/2019 than in Q4/2018. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib Asset Management's Kevin Lings.

Why 'waiting for things to get better' is too risky a strategy to try

Why 'waiting for things to get better' is too risky a strategy to try

16 May 2019 8:23 PM
How to live off a dread disease benefit

How to live off a dread disease benefit

16 May 2019 7:33 PM
MTN becomes 2nd largest company on Nigerian Stock Exchange upon listing

MTN becomes 2nd largest company on Nigerian Stock Exchange upon listing

16 May 2019 6:16 PM
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

15 May 2019 8:02 PM
Absa is the most complained about bank in South Africa

Absa is the most complained about bank in South Africa

15 May 2019 7:34 PM
Making climate change easier to swallow

Making climate change easier to swallow

15 May 2019 7:21 PM
Sales at Spar’s Tops stores skyrocket 19.3% despite the weak economy

Sales at Spar’s Tops stores skyrocket 19.3% despite the weak economy

15 May 2019 6:52 PM
The story of Marcel’s 'better than sex' frozen yoghurt

The story of Marcel’s 'better than sex' frozen yoghurt

14 May 2019 8:03 PM
DStv tugs at the heartstrings with its new 'Price Lock' promo

DStv tugs at the heartstrings with its new 'Price Lock' promo

14 May 2019 7:18 PM
South African company to grow organic dagga for export to Canada

South African company to grow organic dagga for export to Canada

14 May 2019 7:01 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week

Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe

George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts

Zimbabwe reportedly owed around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us