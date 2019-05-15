The Best of the Money Show

Absa is the most complained about bank in South Africa


Capitec Bank, however, is keeping its customers decidedly happy. Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

15 May 2019 8:02 PM
Making climate change easier to swallow

15 May 2019 7:21 PM
Sales at Spar’s Tops stores skyrocket 19.3% despite the weak economy

15 May 2019 6:52 PM
The story of Marcel’s 'better than sex' frozen yoghurt

14 May 2019 8:03 PM
DStv tugs at the heartstrings with its new 'Price Lock' promo

14 May 2019 7:18 PM
South African company to grow organic dagga for export to Canada

14 May 2019 7:01 PM
6.2 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one

14 May 2019 6:25 PM
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

13 May 2019 8:02 PM
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

13 May 2019 7:34 PM
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
