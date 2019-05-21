The Best of the Money Show

Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?


Paris-Sorbonne University accepted Khumo Mampuru into its master’s in quantitative economics course, but he’s €12 000 short.

Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

21 May 2019 7:22 PM
Bone-dry Makhanda (Grahamstown) is falling apart

21 May 2019 6:29 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
'You can easily get a 15% total return from a share like MultiChoice'

20 May 2019 7:25 PM
Huawei owner? Why you may want to trade yours in for a Samsung

20 May 2019 6:19 PM
Why 'waiting for things to get better' is too risky a strategy to try

16 May 2019 8:23 PM
How to live off a dread disease benefit

16 May 2019 7:33 PM
MTN becomes 2nd largest company on Nigerian Stock Exchange upon listing

16 May 2019 6:16 PM
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

15 May 2019 8:02 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Cape Town factory fire leaves 4 dead
Police say the workers, aged between 22 and 51, were cleaning an underground tank where they inhaled hazardous fumes. They died on the scene.
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'
Cosatu said it hoped the ANC would not reward deeply compromised former ministers and members of Parliament who betrayed the hopes of the poor.
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo Khakhau
Khakhau took her place as the DA increased its seats from five to six of the 30 in the Free State legislature.
