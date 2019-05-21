Paris-Sorbonne University accepted Khumo Mampuru into its master’s in quantitative economics course, but he’s €12 000 short.
Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?
|
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder
|
21 May 2019 7:22 PM
|
21 May 2019 6:29 PM
|
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)
|
20 May 2019 8:05 PM
|
'You can easily get a 15% total return from a share like MultiChoice'
|
20 May 2019 7:25 PM
|
Huawei owner? Why you may want to trade yours in for a Samsung
|
20 May 2019 6:19 PM
|
Why 'waiting for things to get better' is too risky a strategy to try
|
16 May 2019 8:23 PM
|
16 May 2019 7:33 PM
|
MTN becomes 2nd largest company on Nigerian Stock Exchange upon listing
|
16 May 2019 6:16 PM
|
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
|
15 May 2019 8:02 PM