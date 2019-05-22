The Best of the Money Show

[Exposed] Car dealerships, banks in cahoots; you’re not always getting best deal


Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler uncovered evidence of banks sending dealer principles on holidays abroad for hitting targets.

Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

22 May 2019 8:08 PM
Netflix is fighting a streaming war and we may get burned

22 May 2019 7:23 PM
'Thuli Madonsela’s name has been mentioned for Deputy President'

22 May 2019 6:29 PM
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

21 May 2019 7:22 PM
Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?

21 May 2019 6:54 PM
Bone-dry Makhanda (Grahamstown) is falling apart

21 May 2019 6:29 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
'You can easily get a 15% total return from a share like MultiChoice'

20 May 2019 7:25 PM
Huawei owner? Why you may want to trade yours in for a Samsung

20 May 2019 6:19 PM
