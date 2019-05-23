The Best of the Money Show

What happens when a CEO leaves without a replacement?


Bruce talks to Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop Woodburn Mann, about the consequences of CEOs leaving without replacements after many recent examples in local news. 

EWN Headlines
DA asks for another Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office
DA asks for another Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

The party has written to new National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking her to initiate a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness for office.
Security beefed up for Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
Security beefed up for Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

At least 2,500 officers have been deployed to Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria where the inauguration will take place on Saturday.
Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairperson
Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairperson

Former Norther Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas has been elected as his deputy.
