The Best of the Money Show

2 out of 5 MPC members wanted to cut rates. Lesetja Kganyago said, 'No!'


Inflation is low; the economy is weak. But Lesetja Kganyago is taking no chances, says FNB's Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.

What happens when a CEO leaves without a replacement?

23 May 2019 2:05 PM
[Exposed] Car dealerships, banks in cahoots; you’re not always getting best deal

22 May 2019 8:34 PM
Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

22 May 2019 8:08 PM
Netflix is fighting a streaming war and we may get burned

22 May 2019 7:23 PM
'Thuli Madonsela’s name has been mentioned for Deputy President'

22 May 2019 6:29 PM
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

21 May 2019 7:22 PM
Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?

21 May 2019 6:54 PM
Bone-dry Makhanda (Grahamstown) is falling apart

21 May 2019 6:29 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
EWN Headlines
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries

Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial
Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial

Jacob Zuma’s advocate Muzi Sikhakhane accused the State of trying to squeeze the former president dry through litigation until he couldn’t afford to pay his legal fees.

Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction
Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction

Kenny Motsamai is a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer.
