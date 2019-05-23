The Best of the Money Show

You can now apply to generate electricity and feed it into the grid


The change comes after Energy Minister Jeff Radebe told the National Energy Regulator of SA to license applications to do so.

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

23 May 2019 7:36 PM
2 out of 5 MPC members wanted to cut rates. Lesetja Kganyago said, 'No!'

2 out of 5 MPC members wanted to cut rates. Lesetja Kganyago said, 'No!'

23 May 2019 6:25 PM
What happens when a CEO leaves without a replacement?

What happens when a CEO leaves without a replacement?

23 May 2019 2:05 PM
[Exposed] Car dealerships, banks in cahoots; you’re not always getting best deal

[Exposed] Car dealerships, banks in cahoots; you’re not always getting best deal

22 May 2019 8:34 PM
Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

22 May 2019 8:08 PM
Netflix is fighting a streaming war and we may get burned

Netflix is fighting a streaming war and we may get burned

22 May 2019 7:23 PM
'Thuli Madonsela’s name has been mentioned for Deputy President'

'Thuli Madonsela’s name has been mentioned for Deputy President'

22 May 2019 6:29 PM
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder

21 May 2019 7:22 PM
Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?

Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?

21 May 2019 6:54 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them
Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them

Both the farmers and broker Maseru Dawning are clients of Standard Lesotho Bank, and photos and videos of long queues of people waiting to receive their money from the broker through the bank have gone viral.
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries

Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial
Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial

Jacob Zuma’s advocate Muzi Sikhakhane accused the State of trying to squeeze the former president dry through litigation until he couldn’t afford to pay his legal fees.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us