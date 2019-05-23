The change comes after Energy Minister Jeff Radebe told the National Energy Regulator of SA to license applications to do so.
You can now apply to generate electricity and feed it into the grid
|
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
|
23 May 2019 7:36 PM
|
2 out of 5 MPC members wanted to cut rates. Lesetja Kganyago said, 'No!'
|
23 May 2019 6:25 PM
|
23 May 2019 2:05 PM
|
[Exposed] Car dealerships, banks in cahoots; you’re not always getting best deal
|
22 May 2019 8:34 PM
|
22 May 2019 8:08 PM
|
22 May 2019 7:23 PM
|
'Thuli Madonsela’s name has been mentioned for Deputy President'
|
22 May 2019 6:29 PM
|
Dis-Chem drives ad expert to 'Steve Hofmeyr-like assaults' on his decoder
|
21 May 2019 7:22 PM
|
Brilliant graduate gets 50% scholarship to study in France. Can you help?
|
21 May 2019 6:54 PM