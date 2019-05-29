The Best of the Money Show

SA National Blood Service to deliver blood by drone – for only R10 a delivery!


It’s a milestone in the history of blood transfusion, not only in South Africa but in the entire world, says Dr Jonathan Louw.

SA’s many badly-behaved insurance companies facing the wrath of the ombudsman

29 May 2019 7:32 PM
Famous Brands ‘not a romantic business’ releases results

29 May 2019 7:14 PM
Cabinet announcement: 'Ramaphosa promised there won’t be any tainted ministers'

29 May 2019 6:23 PM
Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes

28 May 2019 7:26 PM
Why VBS Mutual Bank looters - and all the many others - are not (yet) in jail

28 May 2019 7:10 PM
African Bank deposits skyrocket to R1.48 billion as trust in the bank returns

28 May 2019 6:23 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

27 May 2019 7:34 PM
Why Anchor Capital is buying Naspers, Sasol and Patrice Motsepe’s ARC

27 May 2019 7:18 PM
EWN Headlines
SAHRC wants Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity training over k-word video
SAHRC wants Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity training over k-word video

The commission also called on Agrizzi to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans and pay a settlement of R200,000.

Another train damaged by fire in Cape Town
Another train damaged by fire in Cape Town

Metrorail said an overhead electrical wire caused a short that resulted in the explosion of the high-tension equipment on top of a motor coach.
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations

In the letter, the school said because the majority of its pupils were Christians, it would be closed on Ascension Day, 30 May, and rescheduled the exam for 5 June, the day of the Muslim celebration of Eid.

