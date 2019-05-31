The Best of the Money Show

Patrice Motsepe’s ARC and Sanlam take on Old Mutual with new entry-level insurer


"Particularly at the lower end... they’ve been oversold funeral [cover]," says African Rainbow Life CEO Bongani Madikiza.

SA’s many badly-behaved insurance companies facing the wrath of the ombudsman

29 May 2019 7:32 PM
Famous Brands ‘not a romantic business’ releases results

29 May 2019 7:14 PM
SA National Blood Service to deliver blood by drone – for only R10 a delivery!

29 May 2019 7:00 PM
Cabinet announcement: 'Ramaphosa promised there won’t be any tainted ministers'

29 May 2019 6:23 PM
Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes

28 May 2019 7:26 PM
Why VBS Mutual Bank looters - and all the many others - are not (yet) in jail

28 May 2019 7:10 PM
African Bank deposits skyrocket to R1.48 billion as trust in the bank returns

28 May 2019 6:23 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

27 May 2019 7:34 PM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital

The department launched an investigation after a video went viral showing a 76-year-old woman lying on the hospital floor tied to a bench with cloth.
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion

Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu continues detailing on the firm's findings on the Transnet contracts with China North Rail and Bombardier to relocate equipment manufacturing from Gauteng to Durban.

