Why Inkunzi Investments is buying Capitec Bank, Telkom and Balwin Properties


Owen Nkomo, CEO at Inkunzi Investments, shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show.

Ram Harisunker (Director) worked at Shoprite for 50 years. He started as a clerk

3 June 2019 7:32 PM
Tongaat Hulett may have pulled a Steinhoff on its shareholders

3 June 2019 6:52 PM
Only a 'special kind of person' would want to lead SAA and Eskom

3 June 2019 6:26 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 May 2019 2:39 PM
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC and Sanlam take on Old Mutual with new entry-level insurer

31 May 2019 11:10 AM
SA’s many badly-behaved insurance companies facing the wrath of the ombudsman

29 May 2019 7:32 PM
Famous Brands ‘not a romantic business’ releases results

29 May 2019 7:14 PM
SA National Blood Service to deliver blood by drone – for only R10 a delivery!

29 May 2019 7:00 PM
Cabinet announcement: 'Ramaphosa promised there won’t be any tainted ministers'

29 May 2019 6:23 PM
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth
The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judge
Judge Seun Moshidi found that Joao Rodrigues should stand trial for activist Ahmed Timol’s 1971 murder.

