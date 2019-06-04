The Best of the Money Show

South Africans are getting poorer and poorer at an increasing rate


Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Schussler (Economists.Co.Za), Busisiwe Radebe (Nedbank) and Edward Kieswetter (Sars).

Ram Harisunker (Director) worked at Shoprite for 50 years. He started as a clerk

3 June 2019 7:32 PM
Why Inkunzi Investments is buying Capitec Bank, Telkom and Balwin Properties

3 June 2019 7:07 PM
Tongaat Hulett may have pulled a Steinhoff on its shareholders

3 June 2019 6:52 PM
Only a 'special kind of person' would want to lead SAA and Eskom

3 June 2019 6:26 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 May 2019 2:39 PM
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC and Sanlam take on Old Mutual with new entry-level insurer

31 May 2019 11:10 AM
SA’s many badly-behaved insurance companies facing the wrath of the ombudsman

29 May 2019 7:32 PM
Famous Brands ‘not a romantic business’ releases results

29 May 2019 7:14 PM
SA National Blood Service to deliver blood by drone – for only R10 a delivery!

29 May 2019 7:00 PM
