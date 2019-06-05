The Best of the Money Show

Business Book review - The State Strikes Back: the End of Economic reform in China


Razia Khan from Standard Chartered Bank reviews 'The State Strikes Back: the End of Economic reform in China' by Nicholas R. Lardy.

Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:25 PM
South Africans are getting poorer and poorer at an increasing rate

4 June 2019 6:26 PM
Ram Harisunker (Director) worked at Shoprite for 50 years. He started as a clerk

3 June 2019 7:32 PM
Why Inkunzi Investments is buying Capitec Bank, Telkom and Balwin Properties

3 June 2019 7:07 PM
Tongaat Hulett may have pulled a Steinhoff on its shareholders

3 June 2019 6:52 PM
Only a 'special kind of person' would want to lead SAA and Eskom

3 June 2019 6:26 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 May 2019 2:39 PM
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC and Sanlam take on Old Mutual with new entry-level insurer

31 May 2019 11:10 AM
SA’s many badly-behaved insurance companies facing the wrath of the ombudsman

29 May 2019 7:32 PM
EWN Headlines
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRC
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRC

Highly-trained South African soldiers deployed in the DRC decimated opposition forces belonging to rebel group ADF in a recent battle that left 23 dead.
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands

On Sunday, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. On that same night, an elderly couple's house was broken into on a farm nearby.
Human Rights Commission Inquiry refuses to apologise to Baleni
Human Rights Commission Inquiry refuses to apologise to Baleni

Baleni launched an application, seeking an apology from inquiry Chairperson Buang Jones, saying the statement made last month tainted her dignity.

