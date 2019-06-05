The Best of the Money Show

Standard Bank is closing 104 branches. How far to your nearest surviving one?


Spare a thought for Sutherlanders – they now must drive 260 kilometres to Laingsburg, says Business Insider’s Phillip de Wet.

[Exposed] Tips made with cards often don't end up in waiters' pockets

[Exposed] Tips made with cards often don't end up in waiters' pockets

5 June 2019 7:34 PM
How to use machine learning

How to use machine learning

5 June 2019 7:24 PM
Taxpayers – rich and poor – have poured R55 billion into SAA’s bottomless pit

Taxpayers – rich and poor – have poured R55 billion into SAA’s bottomless pit

5 June 2019 6:54 PM
Ace Magashule's ANC wants to 'explore' the printing of money

Ace Magashule's ANC wants to 'explore' the printing of money

5 June 2019 6:26 PM
Business Book review - The State Strikes Back: the End of Economic reform in China

Business Book review - The State Strikes Back: the End of Economic reform in China

5 June 2019 12:28 PM
Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:25 PM
South Africans are getting poorer and poorer at an increasing rate

South Africans are getting poorer and poorer at an increasing rate

4 June 2019 6:26 PM
Ram Harisunker (Director) worked at Shoprite for 50 years. He started as a clerk

Ram Harisunker (Director) worked at Shoprite for 50 years. He started as a clerk

3 June 2019 7:32 PM
Why Inkunzi Investments is buying Capitec Bank, Telkom and Balwin Properties

Why Inkunzi Investments is buying Capitec Bank, Telkom and Balwin Properties

3 June 2019 7:07 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve

A total of 227/9 was never going to be enough and questions will be asked of Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat first under cloudy skies when his best chance of toppling India was taking wickets with the new ball.
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract

The Zondo commission on Wednesday heard that several payments to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital amounted to fraud.

DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet
DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his new shadow cabinet had the diversity, skills and experience needed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us