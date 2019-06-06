The Best of the Money Show

'South Africa lives beyond its means. That’s why we need foreign invesments'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

'Public Protector forgoing vital investigations in singular pursuit of Gordhan'

'Public Protector forgoing vital investigations in singular pursuit of Gordhan'

6 June 2019 6:52 PM
Standard Bank is closing 104 branches. How far to your nearest surviving one?

Standard Bank is closing 104 branches. How far to your nearest surviving one?

5 June 2019 8:12 PM
[Exposed] Tips made with cards often don't end up in waiters' pockets

[Exposed] Tips made with cards often don't end up in waiters' pockets

5 June 2019 7:34 PM
How to use machine learning

How to use machine learning

5 June 2019 7:24 PM
Taxpayers – rich and poor – have poured R55 billion into SAA’s bottomless pit

Taxpayers – rich and poor – have poured R55 billion into SAA’s bottomless pit

5 June 2019 6:54 PM
Ace Magashule's ANC wants to 'explore' the printing of money

Ace Magashule's ANC wants to 'explore' the printing of money

5 June 2019 6:26 PM
Business Book review - The State Strikes Back: the End of Economic reform in China

Business Book review - The State Strikes Back: the End of Economic reform in China

5 June 2019 12:28 PM
Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

Farmers are the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:25 PM
South Africans are getting poorer and poorer at an increasing rate

South Africans are getting poorer and poorer at an increasing rate

4 June 2019 6:26 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Mkhize: My top priority is to restore hope in SA's healthcare system
Mkhize: My top priority is to restore hope in SA's healthcare system

Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Mamelodi Hospital on Thursday afternoon, a week after an elderly woman was mistreated by staff members.
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on Gordhan
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on Gordhan

On Monday, Busisiwe Mkhwebane served Pravin Gordhan with the notice of the Public Protector Act in relation to her investigation into his meetings with the Guptas and his involvement in the so-called rogue unit.

Parents say they don’t want Forest High murder accused teen back on premises
Parents say they don’t want Forest High murder accused teen back on premises

Judgment on a bail application was postponed to Monday after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court encountered problems with the accused's affidavit.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us