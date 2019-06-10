The Best of the Money Show

'I gave poor Comrades marathon runners trust-based loans for entry fees'


Only one runner didn't pay him back. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Mann, a marathon runner and blogger at runningmann.co.za.

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

10 June 2019 7:33 PM
Why Cadiz Equity is buying Facebook, British American Tobacco and Aspen

Why Cadiz Equity is buying Facebook, British American Tobacco and Aspen

10 June 2019 7:05 PM
11 million South Africans annually save R44 billion in 820 000 stokvels

11 million South Africans annually save R44 billion in 820 000 stokvels

10 June 2019 6:53 PM
‘We should have open mind for strategic alliances’ – SAA board

‘We should have open mind for strategic alliances’ – SAA board

7 June 2019 6:36 PM
Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold

Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold

7 June 2019 2:00 PM
Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous

Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous

7 June 2019 1:02 PM
'Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a person of integrity'

'Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a person of integrity'

7 June 2019 10:23 AM
How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

How to invest if you’re worried about climate change

6 June 2019 8:26 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court

The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Child Justice Court next week.

Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent
Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount

Dozens of trucks have been attacked and torched on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the past year, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people, including drivers.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us