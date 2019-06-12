The Best of the Money Show

'Deliberately lying to Parliament carries a potential 2-year jail sentence'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karyn Maughan, a journalist at TimesLive.

Uber takes to the skies with Uber Air and Uber Copter

12 June 2019 7:05 PM
The number of listed companies in South Africa is collapsing

12 June 2019 6:52 PM
Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!

11 June 2019 8:01 PM
[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:16 PM
Taxpayers take very, very good care of resigning ministers

11 June 2019 6:28 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

10 June 2019 7:33 PM
'I gave poor Comrades marathon runners trust-based loans for entry fees'

10 June 2019 7:20 PM
Why Cadiz Equity is buying Facebook, British American Tobacco and Aspen

10 June 2019 7:05 PM
EWN Headlines
Police make arrest after Nyanga attack on anti-gang unit members
Police make arrest after Nyanga attack on anti-gang unit members

They were among six officers ambushed and shot during an operation in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session
EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session

Old and new MPs were going through an induction course this week, which was meant to teach them, among other things, how to behave in Parliament.

I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini said she did so because she thought she would be more useful if she was outside the legislature mobilising women.

