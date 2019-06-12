The Best of the Money Show

Uber takes to the skies with Uber Air and Uber Copter


Uber Air’s flying taxis are specifically designed for short trips. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuff magazine’s Toby Shapshak.

Renting out or booking accommodation this coming high season? A cautionary tale…

12 June 2019 7:35 PM
The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

12 June 2019 7:23 PM
The number of listed companies in South Africa is collapsing

12 June 2019 6:52 PM
'Deliberately lying to Parliament carries a potential 2-year jail sentence'

12 June 2019 6:27 PM
Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!

11 June 2019 8:01 PM
[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:16 PM
Taxpayers take very, very good care of resigning ministers

11 June 2019 6:28 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

10 June 2019 7:33 PM
