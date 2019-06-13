'President Ramaphosa won Reserve Bank fight 6-0'

The Best of the Money Show

Faction fighting will continue, but President Ramaphosa is stronger than he was 18 months ago, says political analyst JP Landman.

Renting out or booking accommodation this coming high season? A cautionary tale…

12 June 2019 7:35 PM
The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

12 June 2019 7:23 PM
Uber takes to the skies with Uber Air and Uber Copter

12 June 2019 7:05 PM
The number of listed companies in South Africa is collapsing

12 June 2019 6:52 PM
'Deliberately lying to Parliament carries a potential 2-year jail sentence'

12 June 2019 6:27 PM
Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!

11 June 2019 8:01 PM
[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:16 PM
Taxpayers take very, very good care of resigning ministers

11 June 2019 6:28 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
EWN Headlines
Sisulu wants to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis
Sisulu wants to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level, said her department.

SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital
SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital

The facility came under the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a steel bench on the cold floor two weeks ago.
Woodstock developers urged to consider community's living heritage and memory
Woodstock developers urged to consider community's living heritage and memory

Heritage Western Cape has asked the developers of the WEX2 to conduct a social impact study that would determine whether the development can be approved.

