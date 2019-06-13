The Best of the Money Show

SA engineer Neo Hutiri cuts waiting time for medicine from hours to seconds


He came up with the idea for "Pelebox" after contracting tuberculosis and having to queue for medicine at a state hospital.

How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

13 June 2019 8:24 PM
You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

13 June 2019 7:38 PM
'President Ramaphosa won Reserve Bank fight 6-0'

13 June 2019 7:02 PM
Renting out or booking accommodation this coming high season? A cautionary tale…

12 June 2019 7:35 PM
The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

12 June 2019 7:23 PM
Uber takes to the skies with Uber Air and Uber Copter

12 June 2019 7:05 PM
The number of listed companies in South Africa is collapsing

12 June 2019 6:52 PM
'Deliberately lying to Parliament carries a potential 2-year jail sentence'

12 June 2019 6:27 PM
Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!

11 June 2019 8:01 PM
EWN Headlines
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack

It’s understood the boys, aged 7 and 12, were left alone at home when the tragedy took place earlier this week.

Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISS
Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISS

ISS researcher Patrick Burton said frequent law enforcement patrols would help and, more importantly, communities and stakeholder organisations must assist.
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level, said her department.

