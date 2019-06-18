The Best of the Money Show

Court orders Gupta’s Trillian to pay back R600 million to Eskom


It also ordered the company to pay all the costs of the application. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN’s Clement Manyathela.

I’ve never seen anything like this! – Simon Brown on Old Mutual vs Peter Moyo

18 June 2019 6:22 PM
Learn to invest, then watch your money grow

18 June 2019 3:42 PM
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

14 June 2019 11:52 AM
How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

13 June 2019 8:24 PM
SA engineer Neo Hutiri cuts waiting time for medicine from hours to seconds

13 June 2019 7:58 PM
You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

13 June 2019 7:38 PM
'President Ramaphosa won Reserve Bank fight 6-0'

13 June 2019 7:02 PM
Renting out or booking accommodation this coming high season? A cautionary tale…

12 June 2019 7:35 PM
The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

12 June 2019 7:23 PM
EWN Headlines
How Cape firefighters saved baby Bronlyn-Lee's life
Panicked, confused and seemingly helpless, Chantel Jansen headed for the nearest place of hope she could find – the Belhar fire station. She was desperate for help as her baby’s life began to slip away.
WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operation
The officers attached to the anti-gang unit were shot and wounded in a failed operation in Samora Machel last week.

DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to Denmark
Mandela’s comments, which were posted on Twitter last Friday, sparked widespread outrage when she said apartheid apologists’ time was over and that they would not rule again.
