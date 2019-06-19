The Best of the Money Show

'We don’t need more plans! We have plans coming out of every orifice!'


Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Lukhona Mnguni, Bonang Mohale (BLSA) and Dr Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers).

[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

18 June 2019 7:23 PM
Court orders Gupta’s Trillian to pay back R600 million to Eskom

Court orders Gupta’s Trillian to pay back R600 million to Eskom

18 June 2019 6:48 PM
I’ve never seen anything like this! – Simon Brown on Old Mutual vs Peter Moyo

I’ve never seen anything like this! – Simon Brown on Old Mutual vs Peter Moyo

18 June 2019 6:22 PM
Learn to invest, then watch your money grow

Learn to invest, then watch your money grow

18 June 2019 3:42 PM
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

14 June 2019 11:52 AM
How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

13 June 2019 8:24 PM
SA engineer Neo Hutiri cuts waiting time for medicine from hours to seconds

SA engineer Neo Hutiri cuts waiting time for medicine from hours to seconds

13 June 2019 7:58 PM
You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

You CAN spend on yourself AND have real wealth

13 June 2019 7:38 PM
'President Ramaphosa won Reserve Bank fight 6-0'

'President Ramaphosa won Reserve Bank fight 6-0'

13 June 2019 7:02 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Why homeless people can't 'just go home'
Why homeless people can't 'just go home'

What makes it so difficult for people to go back home? In this episode, we’ll look at the psychological toll on people who consider returning to safety after being homeless.

State says no basis for Henri Van Breda's appeal
State says no basis for Henri Van Breda's appeal

Van Breda's lawyers last month approached the Constitutional Court once again in a final bid to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

S. Africans come together to help single SA mom buy electricity
S. Africans come together to help single SA mom buy electricity

Her tweet was shared more than 6,000 times and resulted in many generous donations from other South Africans.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us