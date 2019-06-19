The Best of the Money Show

Tom Moyane’s lawyer to represent Peter Moyo in battle with Old Mutual


Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Mabuza who will represent the dismissed Old Mutual CEO in a court challenge against his firing.

Peak disruption - is the internet revolution almost over?

19 June 2019 8:16 PM
It’s party time! How Quicket became the place to get a ticket

19 June 2019 8:01 PM
Even upmarket boutiques offer lay-bys! Here’s what you need to know…

19 June 2019 7:34 PM
'We don’t need more plans! We have plans coming out of every orifice!'

19 June 2019 6:30 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

18 June 2019 7:23 PM
Court orders Gupta’s Trillian to pay back R600 million to Eskom

18 June 2019 6:48 PM
I’ve never seen anything like this! – Simon Brown on Old Mutual vs Peter Moyo

18 June 2019 6:22 PM
Learn to invest, then watch your money grow

18 June 2019 3:42 PM
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

14 June 2019 11:52 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

EWN Headlines
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed

At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.12% weaker at 14.5250 per dollar after a close of 14.5075 overnight, losing some momentum after posting a two-week high of 14.4700 earlier in the day.
Homeless people after latest murder: 'We don’t know who’s next'
Homeless people after latest murder: 'We don’t know who’s next'

The body of the fifth homeless murder victim was found a bus stop in Muckelneuck, near Unisa, in Pretoria. A police investigation was launched after the body was found. Community members said they were horrified.
Jacques Pauw ready for court battle against former spy boss
Jacques Pauw ready for court battle against former spy boss

Arthur Fraser served Pauw with a summons intending to sue him for R35 million.

