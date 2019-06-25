The Best of the Money Show

'Elephant in the room is labour law and the labour movement'


The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews economists Andrew Levy (Andrew Levy Employment) and Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix).

TymeBank CEO Sandile Shabalala quits

25 June 2019 7:02 PM
Average salary in SA is R6400 per month, but 70% of workers earn less

25 June 2019 6:52 PM
JSE Limited lost 10% of its value on Monday

24 June 2019 7:16 PM
Investec gives staff unlimited leave days and freedom to wear what they want

24 June 2019 6:54 PM
Astral Foods, employer of 12 000, is at risk due to failing water infrastructure

24 June 2019 6:21 PM
Peak disruption - is the internet revolution almost over?

19 June 2019 8:16 PM
It’s party time! How Quicket became the place to get a ticket

19 June 2019 8:01 PM
Even upmarket boutiques offer lay-bys! Here’s what you need to know…

19 June 2019 7:34 PM
Tom Moyane’s lawyer to represent Peter Moyo in battle with Old Mutual

19 June 2019 6:58 PM
EWN Headlines
Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets
Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets

Stocks fell as investor anxiety mounted over this week’s US-China trade talks at the G20 Summit.
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations want to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.
Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila
Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila

She gave details of the controversial R4.3 billion Ayo Technologies deal that's suspected to have been secured through the flouting of procedure.
