Western Cape has the most 'clean' municipalities in South Africa


Only 18 municipalities (out of 257) got a clean audit. Twelve of them are in the Western Cape, says auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

25 June 2019 7:02 PM
25 June 2019 6:52 PM
25 June 2019 6:25 PM
24 June 2019 7:16 PM
24 June 2019 6:54 PM
24 June 2019 6:21 PM
19 June 2019 8:16 PM
19 June 2019 8:01 PM
19 June 2019 7:34 PM
EWN Headlines
VBS collapse will affect municipal service delivery for years to come, says AG
Kimi Makwetu said some municipalities in Limpopo and Gauteng invested funds that were earmarked for long-term projects with the bank.

Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
With all the back and forth about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into Cyril Ramaphosa’s donation from Bosasa, EWN’s Clement Manyathela clears the confusion.
CT man Arno du Plooy appears in court on fraud, money laundering charges
The 56-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent VAT documents to Sars.
