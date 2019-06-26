The Best of the Money Show

Datsun Go is the cheapest car to maintain in South Africa


The Toyota Etios has the cheapest "crash parts". The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Space weather: sunny with a chance of destruction

Space weather: sunny with a chance of destruction

26 June 2019 7:23 PM
Western Cape has the most 'clean' municipalities in South Africa

Western Cape has the most 'clean' municipalities in South Africa

26 June 2019 6:29 PM
TymeBank CEO Sandile Shabalala quits

TymeBank CEO Sandile Shabalala quits

25 June 2019 7:02 PM
Average salary in SA is R6400 per month, but 70% of workers earn less

Average salary in SA is R6400 per month, but 70% of workers earn less

25 June 2019 6:52 PM
'Elephant in the room is labour law and the labour movement'

'Elephant in the room is labour law and the labour movement'

25 June 2019 6:25 PM
JSE Limited lost 10% of its value on Monday

JSE Limited lost 10% of its value on Monday

24 June 2019 7:16 PM
Investec gives staff unlimited leave days and freedom to wear what they want

Investec gives staff unlimited leave days and freedom to wear what they want

24 June 2019 6:54 PM
Astral Foods, employer of 12 000, is at risk due to failing water infrastructure

Astral Foods, employer of 12 000, is at risk due to failing water infrastructure

24 June 2019 6:21 PM
Peak disruption - is the internet revolution almost over?

Peak disruption - is the internet revolution almost over?

19 June 2019 8:16 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
'Dozens' killed in foiled Ethiopia coup attempt - regional government
'Dozens' killed in foiled Ethiopia coup attempt - regional government

The militia attacked the police headquarters, ruling party headquarters and president’s office, where they executed three top officials, in Amhara’s regional capital of Bahir Dar on Saturday, Asemahagh Aseres told Reuters on the sidelines of a state burial for the officials who were killed.
Gigaba’s interest in SAA's JHB, Mumbai route under spotlight at inquiry
Gigaba’s interest in SAA's JHB, Mumbai route under spotlight at inquiry

Malusi Mzimela also said the board was suspicious of the motives of the Public Enterprises Department at the time, regarding the day operations of the airline.

VBS collapse will affect municipal service delivery for years to come, says AG
VBS collapse will affect municipal service delivery for years to come, says AG

Kimi Makwetu said some municipalities in Limpopo and Gauteng invested funds that were earmarked for long-term projects with the bank.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us