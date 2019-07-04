The Best of the Money Show

Parliament finds a way to give Eskom more money


If Eskom breaks, SA breaks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Marriane Merten (Daily Maverick) and Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

4 July 2019 7:35 PM
4 July 2019 2:35 PM
3 July 2019 8:03 PM
3 July 2019 7:33 PM
3 July 2019 6:52 PM
2 July 2019 8:02 PM
2 July 2019 7:18 PM
2 July 2019 6:28 PM
1 July 2019 8:16 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC refuses to share a bed with EFF in Tshwane
ANC refuses to share a bed with EFF in Tshwane

The ANC has called for the city manager Moeketsi Mosola to resign after the city scored the third-highest amount of irregular expenditure in the recent Auditor General’s report.

Govt working on accelerating implementation of NHI - Mkhize
Govt working on accelerating implementation of NHI - Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they were on accelerating universal healthcare and would provide a detailed plan soon.

Correctional Services Dept to install full-body scanners at prisons
Correctional Services Dept to install full-body scanners at prisons

These scanners would be rolled out at seven facilities across the country by the end of July, including Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

