The Best of the Money Show

Bantu Holomisa rubbishes Dan Matjila’s denial that he got VBS Mutual Bank money


Bruce Whitfield interviews UDM President Bantu Holomisa and EWN's Kgomotso Modise about the day’s proceedings at the PIC Inquiry.

Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 7:17 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa dreams of it being easier to do business in South Africa

9 July 2019 7:10 PM
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

8 July 2019 8:21 PM
3 best shares to buy, right now (by Sasfin Securities)

8 July 2019 7:10 PM
Peter Moyo is lying, purposely diverting attention from own actions – Old Mutual

8 July 2019 6:49 PM
Dan Matjila received a R2.5m personal loan from VBS Mutual Bank - Bantu Holomisa

8 July 2019 6:22 PM
Pavlo Phitidis – our small business guru – wants YOU to help him name is book

5 July 2019 12:02 PM
How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

4 July 2019 7:35 PM
Parliament finds a way to give Eskom more money

4 July 2019 6:34 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Lesedi Municipality adopts report into controversial R50m tender
The document was signed by acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane who has been accused of not following processes when awarding the R50 million tender.
NPA: Remaining charges against Booysen will be referred to KZN office
Criminal charges, including murder and housebreaking still hung over Johan Booysens and others’ heads, despite the decision to withdraw the racketeering charges.

Gupta Waterkloof landing: Bruce Koloane regrets name dropping
Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane admitted to name-dropping at the state capture inquiry, but only after recorded phone calls were presented as evidence.

