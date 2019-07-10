The Best of the Money Show

Investments are pouring into South Africa from abroad again


There’s been a sharp recovery in foreign direct investments into South Africa. Arabile Gumede interviews EY’s Sandile Hlophe.

Go-slow at Transnet port in E Cape threatening Volkswagen SA, employer of 6000

Go-slow at Transnet port in E Cape threatening Volkswagen SA, employer of 6000

10 July 2019 6:47 PM
South Africa has the 3rd most discount-obsessed consumers in the world

South Africa has the 3rd most discount-obsessed consumers in the world

10 July 2019 6:23 PM
Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 7:17 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa dreams of it being easier to do business in South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa dreams of it being easier to do business in South Africa

9 July 2019 7:10 PM
Bantu Holomisa rubbishes Dan Matjila’s denial that he got VBS Mutual Bank money

Bantu Holomisa rubbishes Dan Matjila’s denial that he got VBS Mutual Bank money

9 July 2019 6:26 PM
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

8 July 2019 8:21 PM
3 best shares to buy, right now (by Sasfin Securities)

3 best shares to buy, right now (by Sasfin Securities)

8 July 2019 7:10 PM
Peter Moyo is lying, purposely diverting attention from own actions – Old Mutual

Peter Moyo is lying, purposely diverting attention from own actions – Old Mutual

8 July 2019 6:49 PM
Dan Matjila received a R2.5m personal loan from VBS Mutual Bank - Bantu Holomisa

Dan Matjila received a R2.5m personal loan from VBS Mutual Bank - Bantu Holomisa

8 July 2019 6:22 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Gordhan lodges urgent court application to interdict Mkhwebane's report
Gordhan lodges urgent court application to interdict Mkhwebane's report

Minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers want the High Court to suspend Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial orders until the judicial review of her report was concluded.
Bruce Koloane to keep ambassador job after state capture revelations
Bruce Koloane to keep ambassador job after state capture revelations

Bruce Koloane has admitted that his abuse of power to benefit the Gupta family culminated in the country’s national security being breached.
Mboweni announces Sarb & interim PIC boards
Mboweni announces Sarb & interim PIC boards

The chairperson and deputy chairperson of the PIC board were expected to be elected at the first meeting of the board.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us