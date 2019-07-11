The Best of the Money Show

Naspers is still attractive. It’s not expensive – Allan Gray


Naspers – a single company – is more important to South Africa than gold, says Allan Gray portfolio manager Duncan Artus.

Cell C is stumbling

Cell C is stumbling

11 July 2019 7:50 PM
South Africa needs National Health Insurance (NHI) but the cost is astronomical

South Africa needs National Health Insurance (NHI) but the cost is astronomical

11 July 2019 6:22 PM
Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

10 July 2019 7:59 PM
Investments are pouring into South Africa from abroad again

Investments are pouring into South Africa from abroad again

10 July 2019 7:00 PM
Go-slow at Transnet port in E Cape threatening Volkswagen SA, employer of 6000

Go-slow at Transnet port in E Cape threatening Volkswagen SA, employer of 6000

10 July 2019 6:47 PM
South Africa has the 3rd most discount-obsessed consumers in the world

South Africa has the 3rd most discount-obsessed consumers in the world

10 July 2019 6:23 PM
Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 7:17 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa dreams of it being easier to do business in South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa dreams of it being easier to do business in South Africa

9 July 2019 7:10 PM
Bantu Holomisa rubbishes Dan Matjila’s denial that he got VBS Mutual Bank money

Bantu Holomisa rubbishes Dan Matjila’s denial that he got VBS Mutual Bank money

9 July 2019 6:26 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
PIC investment decisions were carefully analysed, inquiry told
PIC investment decisions were carefully analysed, inquiry told

The former PIC CEO said while he was at the PIC, no person, especially not him, could approve deals on their own.

More cops needed to fight crime, says Cele
More cops needed to fight crime, says Cele

During his department’s budget speech in Parliament, Cele said government was investing to recruit more police.

Removal of fishing gear continues after whale entanglements in False Bay
Removal of fishing gear continues after whale entanglements in False Bay

About two weeks ago, the department temporarily suspended exploratory fishing for octopus with immediate effect.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us