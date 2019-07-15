The Best of the Money Show

Advisor scams pensioners out of R100 million with promises of 14% returns


Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip de Wet (Business Insider), Robert Walton (Boutique Collective Investments) and Brandon Topham.

3 best JSE and offshore shares to buy, right now (by Anchor Capital)

15 July 2019 7:06 PM
What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 July 2019 12:38 PM
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:45 AM
Cell C is stumbling

11 July 2019 7:50 PM
Naspers is still attractive. It’s not expensive – Allan Gray

11 July 2019 6:54 PM
South Africa needs National Health Insurance (NHI) but the cost is astronomical

11 July 2019 6:22 PM
Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

10 July 2019 7:59 PM
Investments are pouring into South Africa from abroad again

10 July 2019 7:00 PM
Go-slow at Transnet port in E Cape threatening Volkswagen SA, employer of 6000

10 July 2019 6:47 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
BLF vows to fight their deregistration
The Independent Electoral Commission has ruled in favour of the Freedom Front Plus and deregistered Andile Mngxitama's party as an official political party.
Government Employee Pension Fund was ‘not involved’ in Ayo deal
The PIC, which manages more than a trillion-rand of the GEPF funds, invested R4.3 billion in Ayo Technologies in December 2017.
Pillay joins Gordhan review application against Mkhwebane
Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report two weeks ago which found that Sars’ now-defunct high-risk investigation unit was unlawfully established and operated.

