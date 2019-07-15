The Best of the Money Show

3 best JSE and offshore shares to buy, right now (by Anchor Capital)


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Henry Biddlecombe (an analyst at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

15 July 2019 8:08 PM
Advisor scams pensioners out of R100 million with promises of 14% returns

15 July 2019 6:29 PM
What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 July 2019 12:38 PM
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:45 AM
Cell C is stumbling

11 July 2019 7:50 PM
Naspers is still attractive. It’s not expensive – Allan Gray

11 July 2019 6:54 PM
South Africa needs National Health Insurance (NHI) but the cost is astronomical

11 July 2019 6:22 PM
Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

10 July 2019 7:59 PM
Investments are pouring into South Africa from abroad again

10 July 2019 7:00 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Probe launched after pedestrian hit, dragged by bakkie in EC
Probe launched after pedestrian hit, dragged by bakkie in EC

The driver told police he was too afraid to stop his vehicle and decided to drive to the nearest police station.
State capture: Zuma maintains innocence, says he was targeted by ANC members
State capture: Zuma maintains innocence, says he was targeted by ANC members

Former president Jacob Zuma said despite coming to the commission to answer allegations levelled against him, he had done nothing wrong.

Rand, stocks boosted by global risk-on sentiment
Rand, stocks boosted by global risk-on sentiment

At 1700 GMT the rand was 0.45% firmer at 13.8975 per dollar from a Friday close of 13.9600.

