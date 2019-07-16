'Thomas Stringfellow lost the money I got when my wife and baby died'

The Best of the Money Show

"There’s a 91-year-old. There are people in the hospital who rely on this money to survive," says scam victim Laurence Upton.

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:00 PM
Investigators find serious corruption at EOH

16 July 2019 6:54 PM
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

15 July 2019 8:08 PM
3 best JSE and offshore shares to buy, right now (by Anchor Capital)

15 July 2019 7:06 PM
Advisor scams pensioners out of R100 million with promises of 14% returns

15 July 2019 6:29 PM
What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 July 2019 12:38 PM
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:45 AM
Cell C is stumbling

11 July 2019 7:50 PM
Naspers is still attractive. It’s not expensive – Allan Gray

11 July 2019 6:54 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Marc Batchelor’s brother: ‘It destroyed me, I’m devastated’
Soccer star Marc Batchelor was shot and killed by two gunmen on motorbikes outside his Olivedale home in northern Johannesburg on Monday night.

NPA’s independence should never be questioned, says Lamola
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola said the NPA projected a shortfall of just over R121 million during the 2018/2019 financial year.
ANC to discuss spies claims Zuma made at state capture inquiry - Magashule
Jacob Zuma accused former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and former Communications Minister Simphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid spies.
