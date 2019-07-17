The Best of the Money Show

'We expect an interest rate cut on Thursday. But it won’t help the economy much'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:00 PM
'Thomas Stringfellow lost the money I got when my wife and baby died'

16 July 2019 7:10 PM
Investigators find serious corruption at EOH

16 July 2019 6:54 PM
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

15 July 2019 8:08 PM
3 best JSE and offshore shares to buy, right now (by Anchor Capital)

15 July 2019 7:06 PM
Advisor scams pensioners out of R100 million with promises of 14% returns

15 July 2019 6:29 PM
What is better right now; money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 July 2019 12:38 PM
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:45 AM
Cell C is stumbling

11 July 2019 7:50 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debate
DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on Ramaphosa to confirm that he would testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, which has been hearing testimony from former President Jacob Zuma.
Ramaphosa announces new initiative to boost service delivery
President Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Niehaus: Zuma questioning akin to interrogation
Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have welcomed the decision to discontinue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
