Old Mutual and Trevor Manuel are victimising Peter Moyo - Advocate Dali Mpofu


The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, a journalist at Business Day and author of Christo Wiese’s biography.

'I would take the Prosus shares (25%) as well as Naspers (75%) shares'

18 July 2019 8:10 PM
Woolworths (at R40 a cup!) makes the best takeaway hot chocolate in South Africa

18 July 2019 7:42 PM
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting

17 July 2019 8:14 PM
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

17 July 2019 7:32 PM
The rand isn't weak. It's the dollar that's strong. But it won't stay that way

17 July 2019 7:07 PM
'We expect an interest rate cut on Thursday. But it won’t help the economy much'

17 July 2019 6:19 PM
What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:00 PM
'Thomas Stringfellow lost the money I got when my wife and baby died'

16 July 2019 7:10 PM
Investigators find serious corruption at EOH

16 July 2019 6:54 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid
The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
No-deal Brexit under fire - Parliament grabs brakes against Boris Johnson
The three-year Brexit crisis is deepening as Boris Johnson, the favourite to win the premiership, has pledged to leave the EU with or without a transition deal on 31 October, setting Britain on a collision course with the bloc and his own parliament.
33 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio
Another 36 people were injured, including 10 in serious condition.
