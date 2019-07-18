The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, a journalist at Business Day and author of Christo Wiese’s biography.
Old Mutual and Trevor Manuel are victimising Peter Moyo - Advocate Dali Mpofu
|
'I would take the Prosus shares (25%) as well as Naspers (75%) shares'
|
18 July 2019 8:10 PM
|
Woolworths (at R40 a cup!) makes the best takeaway hot chocolate in South Africa
|
18 July 2019 7:42 PM
|
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting
|
17 July 2019 8:14 PM
|
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it
|
17 July 2019 7:32 PM
|
The rand isn't weak. It's the dollar that's strong. But it won't stay that way
|
17 July 2019 7:07 PM
|
'We expect an interest rate cut on Thursday. But it won’t help the economy much'
|
17 July 2019 6:19 PM
|
What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question
|
16 July 2019 8:00 PM
|
'Thomas Stringfellow lost the money I got when my wife and baby died'
|
16 July 2019 7:10 PM
|
16 July 2019 6:54 PM