47% probability of the rand crashing in next 12 months - Rand Merchant Bank


The writing is probably on the wall for the resurgent rand. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, a Strategist at RMB.

'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
South Africans are the most share-obsessed investors in the world

22 July 2019 7:24 PM
3 hottest shares on the JSE this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

22 July 2019 7:08 PM
'Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made lots of mistakes and simply lied'

22 July 2019 6:26 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

19 July 2019 11:00 AM
'I would take the Prosus shares (25%) as well as Naspers (75%) shares'

18 July 2019 8:10 PM
Woolworths (at R40 a cup!) makes the best takeaway hot chocolate in South Africa

18 July 2019 7:42 PM
Old Mutual and Trevor Manuel are victimising Peter Moyo - Advocate Dali Mpofu

18 July 2019 6:28 PM
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting

17 July 2019 8:14 PM
