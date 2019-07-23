The Best of the Money Show

Kumba Iron Ore earnings soar 239% as it reports 3 years of fatality-free mining


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Themba Mkhwanazi, CEO at Kumba Iron Ore.

Want to be President? Got R440m? Why election campaigns are absurdly expensive

23 July 2019 6:55 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
South Africans are the most share-obsessed investors in the world

22 July 2019 7:24 PM
3 hottest shares on the JSE this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

22 July 2019 7:08 PM
47% probability of the rand crashing in next 12 months - Rand Merchant Bank

22 July 2019 6:50 PM
'Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made lots of mistakes and simply lied'

22 July 2019 6:26 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

19 July 2019 11:00 AM
'I would take the Prosus shares (25%) as well as Naspers (75%) shares'

18 July 2019 8:10 PM
Woolworths (at R40 a cup!) makes the best takeaway hot chocolate in South Africa

18 July 2019 7:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has asked the High Court in Pretoria to strike out numerous allegations the minister has made against her in his affidavit.
Govt, unions must work together on bloated public sector - Ramaphosa
The president was speaking at a conference held at the University of Johannesburg, where he reflected on 25 years into democracy.
Municipalities struggling with service delivery under spotlight in Parly
In the North West, which has been rocked by service delivery protests, some municipalities would go up to 40 days without paying employee salaries.
