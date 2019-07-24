The Best of the Money Show

Eskom’s latest bailout of R59 billion could’ve funded free tertiary education


Instead, we have nothing. Just a growing pile of debt. Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Silke, a political economy analyst.

New South African hotel group Home* Suite Hotels takes on Airbnb, hotel chains

24 July 2019 6:51 PM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

23 July 2019 8:10 PM
Kumba Iron Ore earnings soar 239% as it reports 3 years of fatality-free mining

23 July 2019 7:21 PM
Want to be President? Got R440m? Why election campaigns are absurdly expensive

23 July 2019 6:55 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
South Africans are the most share-obsessed investors in the world

22 July 2019 7:24 PM
3 hottest shares on the JSE this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

22 July 2019 7:08 PM
47% probability of the rand crashing in next 12 months - Rand Merchant Bank

22 July 2019 6:50 PM
'Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made lots of mistakes and simply lied'

22 July 2019 6:26 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Hanekom denies feeding EFF information about ousting Zuma
Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in the former president if he failed to resign as ordered by the party.
Matjila denies having friendship with Iqbal Survé
The former PIC CEO shed light on the Sekunjalo Investment Holdings-Sagarmatha deal from September 2017.

CT residents affected by floods turn down assistance from officials
Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by floods across the city.
