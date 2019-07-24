New South African hotel group Home* Suite Hotels takes on Airbnb, hotel chains

The Best of the Money Show

Home* Suite Hotels offer larger rooms and a suburban feel. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gidon Novick, founder of Lucid Ventures.

Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:33 PM
Humanity 2.0: Tech is driving our evolution

24 July 2019 7:21 PM
Eskom’s latest bailout of R59 billion could’ve funded free tertiary education

24 July 2019 6:25 PM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

23 July 2019 8:10 PM
Kumba Iron Ore earnings soar 239% as it reports 3 years of fatality-free mining

23 July 2019 7:21 PM
Want to be President? Got R440m? Why election campaigns are absurdly expensive

23 July 2019 6:55 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
South Africans are the most share-obsessed investors in the world

22 July 2019 7:24 PM
3 hottest shares on the JSE this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

22 July 2019 7:08 PM
