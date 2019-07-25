The Best of the Money Show

Steinhoff, African Bank, Tongaat… now Omnia? Angry shareholder spills the beans


Zwelakhe Mnguni (Benguela Global Fund Managers) says there is a genuine risk of another Steinhoff/Tongaat scenario.

Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:33 PM
Humanity 2.0: Tech is driving our evolution

24 July 2019 7:21 PM
New South African hotel group Home* Suite Hotels takes on Airbnb, hotel chains

24 July 2019 6:51 PM
Eskom’s latest bailout of R59 billion could’ve funded free tertiary education

24 July 2019 6:25 PM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

23 July 2019 8:10 PM
Kumba Iron Ore earnings soar 239% as it reports 3 years of fatality-free mining

23 July 2019 7:21 PM
Want to be President? Got R440m? Why election campaigns are absurdly expensive

23 July 2019 6:55 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
South Africans are the most share-obsessed investors in the world

22 July 2019 7:24 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Presidential Health Compact step closer to improving SA healthcare - Ramaphosa
Presidential Health Compact step closer to improving SA healthcare - Ramaphosa

The compact was aimed at tackling a number of challenges facing the public health care system and providing universal healthcare for all.

Mabuza: We’re going to work with Mayor Mashaba on Alex challenges
Mabuza: We’re going to work with Mayor Mashaba on Alex challenges

Alex was the scene of a rolling shutdown and violent clashes with authorities in the run-up to the May elections.

Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told

Doctor Radebe made the submission at Zondo commission, which heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.

