Land panel report puts a bullet through the New Dawn's brain – IRR


It's "economic suicide", "a 130-page formula to destroy the economy", says the IRR. Bruce Whitfield interviews Terence Corrigan.

Why I-Capital is buying Standard Bank, PayPal and Long4Life

29 July 2019 7:12 PM
'Very strong risk of load shedding returning in August'

29 July 2019 6:28 PM
How to grow a business when the economy is toast? There's a formula...

25 July 2019 8:01 PM
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

25 July 2019 7:40 PM
Steinhoff, African Bank, Tongaat… now Omnia? Angry shareholder spills the beans

25 July 2019 6:50 PM
Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:33 PM
Humanity 2.0: Tech is driving our evolution

24 July 2019 7:21 PM
New South African hotel group Home* Suite Hotels takes on Airbnb, hotel chains

24 July 2019 6:51 PM
Eskom’s latest bailout of R59 billion could’ve funded free tertiary education

24 July 2019 6:25 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: We need to improve schools to match fourth industrial revolution
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country and its teachers needed to change the direction of secondary school education to develop relevant skills to match the fourth industrial revolution.
Four students shot dead at Sudan protest - opposition medics
A group of doctors linked to the opposition said the five were hit during a demonstration by high school pupils in the main city in Sudan’s North Kordofan state.
Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA
The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.

