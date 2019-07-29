The Best of the Money Show

Why I-Capital is buying Standard Bank, PayPal and Long4Life


Lance Williams (Managing Director at I-Capital) shares his stock picks of the week.

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM
Land panel report puts a bullet through the New Dawn's brain – IRR

29 July 2019 6:44 PM
'Very strong risk of load shedding returning in August'

29 July 2019 6:28 PM
How to grow a business when the economy is toast? There's a formula...

25 July 2019 8:01 PM
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

25 July 2019 7:40 PM
Steinhoff, African Bank, Tongaat… now Omnia? Angry shareholder spills the beans

25 July 2019 6:50 PM
Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:33 PM
Humanity 2.0: Tech is driving our evolution

24 July 2019 7:21 PM
New South African hotel group Home* Suite Hotels takes on Airbnb, hotel chains

24 July 2019 6:51 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mabuza appointment as Eskom head to ensure continuity: public enterprises
Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Jabu Mabuza would be acting in both positions for the next three months.
Medical researchers a step closer to unlocking population genetic makeup
In a first for the continent, the South African Medical Research Council launched its state-of-the-art Genomics Centre situated at the facility’s Bellville campus on Monday.
Hawks welcome Warrick Walsh's 15 years in jail for defrauding Sars
Warrick Walsh was sentenced to 15-years imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court last week for defrauding Sars of R5 million.

