The Best of the Money Show

[BREAKING NEWS] Old Mutual to appeal ruling forcing it to reinstate Peter Moyo


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group.

Eskom records largest loss ever (R20.7 billion!) for a state-owned company

30 July 2019 7:00 PM
Worst unemployment rate in 16 years. 455 000 more people jobless than a year ago

30 July 2019 6:16 PM
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM
Why I-Capital is buying Standard Bank, PayPal and Long4Life

29 July 2019 7:12 PM
Land panel report puts a bullet through the New Dawn's brain – IRR

29 July 2019 6:44 PM
'Very strong risk of load shedding returning in August'

29 July 2019 6:28 PM
How to grow a business when the economy is toast? There's a formula...

25 July 2019 8:01 PM
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

25 July 2019 7:40 PM
Steinhoff, African Bank, Tongaat… now Omnia? Angry shareholder spills the beans

25 July 2019 6:50 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Timothy Omotoso’s defence accused of delay tactics
This after the matter was postponed on Tuesday when lawyers brought an application to compel the state to provide more details around the charges.
Freeman Nomvalo appointed Eskom’s chief restructuring officer
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement at Megawatt Park, in Johannesburg, during the results announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Stats SA: EC, Mpumalanga have the highest unemployment rates
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke released the quarterly labour force survey, which showed that unemployment rose to 29% in the second quarter of this year.
