Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items


Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

It's called the web. Is it any surprise we got caught in it?

31 July 2019 7:36 PM
FNB targets townships to defend against Capitec Bank, TymeBank, Bank Zero

31 July 2019 6:49 PM
Black-owned Africapacity Group offers to buy VBS Mutual Bank for R2 billion

31 July 2019 6:22 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Old Mutual to appeal ruling forcing it to reinstate Peter Moyo

30 July 2019 7:17 PM
Eskom records largest loss ever (R20.7 billion!) for a state-owned company

30 July 2019 7:00 PM
Worst unemployment rate in 16 years. 455 000 more people jobless than a year ago

30 July 2019 6:16 PM
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM
Why I-Capital is buying Standard Bank, PayPal and Long4Life

29 July 2019 7:12 PM
Land panel report puts a bullet through the New Dawn's brain – IRR

29 July 2019 6:44 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
De Lille ensuring service providers for Public Works Dept are paid on time
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said nearly 70% of close to 2,100 unpaid invoices have been settled.
