Africa Business Report

MTN asks Nigeria to forgive its $1 billion fine


The South African telecoms giant has 58 million subscribers in Nigeria, says Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).

Zimbabwe jails Minister for corruption, showing South Africa how it’s done

30 July 2019 7:55 PM
Africa gets a common currency – the 'eco' – to be used by 385 million people

23 July 2019 7:29 PM
Zimbabwe running out of bread as inflation tops 175%

16 July 2019 8:14 PM
Africa unites to form the largest free trade area in the world

9 July 2019 7:33 PM
Zimbabwe bans foreign currency, reigniting fears of hyperinflation

2 July 2019 7:33 PM
Can South Africa and Nigeria kiss and make up? Because there’s money to be made

25 June 2019 7:50 PM
Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger

18 June 2019 7:46 PM
Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

11 June 2019 7:32 PM
A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

4 June 2019 7:34 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
AfriForum could pursue private prosecution against Mbalula
The group filed complaints of fraud and money laundering against Mbalula in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Zimbabwean opposition plans demonstrations over economy next week
The southern African nation is enduring shortages of foreign currency, fuel and bread as well as 18-hour power cuts. The power outages threaten mining and industrial output and have upended lives.

KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously
The party said this was evident in the ANC's decision to extend Gumede's leave pending an investigation by the party on her future.
