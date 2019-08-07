The Best of the Money Show

Average cost per Eskom employee skyrockets 17.6% to R713 597


Eskom produces less electricity today than in 2007 with 13 991 more employees costing R713 597 each on average, says Chris Logan.

‘We’re in control. It’ll become apparent in the next few weeks’

7 August 2019 8:00 PM
‘Charging defaulting account holders R20 for email is reflective of actual costs’

7 August 2019 7:36 PM
Markus Jooste warned a friend before Steinhoff tanked – and that’s a crime

7 August 2019 6:29 PM
‘Sad and a little angry’ Mark Barnes on quitting the Post Office

7 August 2019 6:27 PM
MTN asks Nigeria to forgive its $1 billion fine

6 August 2019 8:08 PM
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital (ARC) buys 25% of Capital Legacy

6 August 2019 7:29 PM
South Africa is broke, increasing the odds of an IMF bailout

6 August 2019 7:02 PM
Nedbank expects South Africans to get poorer on average in 2019

6 August 2019 6:24 PM
Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

2 August 2019 12:53 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Rise in WC gun violence putting severe strain on health services - dept
The onslaught was having a severe effect on health workers, with the Health Department reporting surgeons, nurses and other trauma staff were overworked and exhausted.
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
Three men linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.
Nkoana-Mashabane: Women need more opportunities for equal education, jobs
Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Nkoana-Mashabane said South Africa's freedom was not free and every South African must fight together to make sure it was a better place for women.
