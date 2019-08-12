12 August 2019.

The Best of the Money Show

Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane shares his earliest lessons of saving money and tells Bruce Whitfield how he invests.   

Prof Gavin Price, Associate Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science and Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy shares their views on President Cyril Ramaphosa campaign funding by private businesses and business people.

Africa Business Focus: The myths around barriers to doing business in Francophone Africa

13 August 2019 7:55 PM
Steinhoff International s it's considering further disposal of its assets as it closes in on a long-term deal with creditors.

13 August 2019 7:03 PM
‘We’re in control. It’ll become apparent in the next few weeks’

7 August 2019 8:00 PM
‘Charging defaulting account holders R20 for email is reflective of actual costs’

7 August 2019 7:36 PM
Average cost per Eskom employee skyrockets 17.6% to R713 597

7 August 2019 6:52 PM
Markus Jooste warned a friend before Steinhoff tanked – and that’s a crime

7 August 2019 6:29 PM
‘Sad and a little angry’ Mark Barnes on quitting the Post Office

7 August 2019 6:27 PM
MTN asks Nigeria to forgive its $1 billion fine

6 August 2019 8:08 PM
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital (ARC) buys 25% of Capital Legacy

6 August 2019 7:29 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa to pay respects to Morogoro explosion victims during Tanzania visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the town of Morogoro in Tanzania to pledge solidarity and offer condolences following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed 70 lives.
Brown, Rasool, Dramat tapped for WC ANC's interim exec committee
The provincial interim committee will be tasked with cleaning up the party's processes and structures and ensuring everything runs smoothly ahead of a formal provincial elective conference early next year.
Prasa war room to prioritise train maintenance, contracts, says CEO
The main aim of the war room was to monitor Metrorail's operations and ensure action was taken to turn around the entity.
