The Best of the Money Show

Steinhoff International s it's considering further disposal of its assets as it closes in on a long-term deal with creditors.


Louis du Preez | CEO at Steinhoff International

Africa Business Focus: The myths around barriers to doing business in Francophone Africa

13 August 2019 7:55 PM
12 August 2019.

12 August 2019 8:16 PM
‘We’re in control. It’ll become apparent in the next few weeks’

7 August 2019 8:00 PM
‘Charging defaulting account holders R20 for email is reflective of actual costs’

7 August 2019 7:36 PM
Average cost per Eskom employee skyrockets 17.6% to R713 597

7 August 2019 6:52 PM
Markus Jooste warned a friend before Steinhoff tanked – and that’s a crime

7 August 2019 6:29 PM
‘Sad and a little angry’ Mark Barnes on quitting the Post Office

7 August 2019 6:27 PM
MTN asks Nigeria to forgive its $1 billion fine

6 August 2019 8:08 PM
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital (ARC) buys 25% of Capital Legacy

6 August 2019 7:29 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Parly committee wants action against DBE spokesperson over 'sexist' tweets
Last week, Elijah Mhlanga tweeted sultry pictures of half-dressed men and women holding books while encouraging a culture of reading.
Amcu welcomes inclusion of unions in Nedlac
Nedlac is a forum where government, labour, business, and community discuss and formulate labour market policy.

China slams 'terrorist-like actions' by protesters at HK airport
Activists blockaded two terminals in the city on Tuesday in the latest escalation of a 10-week political crisis that has gripped the international finance hub and forced the closure of the airport.
