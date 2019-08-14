The Best of the Money Show

After Dawn: Hope After State Capture by Mcebisi Jonas


Guest: Mcebisi Jonas | Former deputy minister of finance 

Tourism Business Tackling Tourism Safety Head On

14 August 2019 7:26 PM
Curro lifts interim earnings on increasing learner numbers

14 August 2019 6:59 PM
Africa Business Focus: The myths around barriers to doing business in Francophone Africa

13 August 2019 7:55 PM
Steinhoff International s it's considering further disposal of its assets as it closes in on a long-term deal with creditors.

13 August 2019 7:03 PM
12 August 2019.

12 August 2019 8:16 PM
‘We’re in control. It’ll become apparent in the next few weeks’

7 August 2019 8:00 PM
‘Charging defaulting account holders R20 for email is reflective of actual costs’

7 August 2019 7:36 PM
Average cost per Eskom employee skyrockets 17.6% to R713 597

7 August 2019 6:52 PM
Markus Jooste warned a friend before Steinhoff tanked – and that’s a crime

7 August 2019 6:29 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
Mlungisi Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis
DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
