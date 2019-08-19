The Best of the Money Show

'Debt relief law may cause banks to stop lending to lower-income clients'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, Managing Director at the Banking Association of South Africa.

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:03 PM
Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 7:34 PM
Benguela Global Fund Managers is buying Naspers, Standard Bank and Pick n Pay

19 August 2019 6:59 PM
HeroTel executive says nationalising all wireless networks is akin to NHI

15 August 2019 7:38 PM
10X in trouble for cheeky ad

15 August 2019 7:05 PM
The bond yield curve is inverted. Can you explain this to us as an “idiots guide”?

15 August 2019 6:36 PM
Tourism Business Tackling Tourism Safety Head On

14 August 2019 7:26 PM
Curro lifts interim earnings on increasing learner numbers

14 August 2019 6:59 PM
After Dawn: Hope After State Capture by Mcebisi Jonas

14 August 2019 6:35 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC, SACP at loggerheads over interim WC PEC
ANC, SACP at loggerheads over interim WC PEC

The ANC's interim committee has been a point of contention after the inclusion of former ministers and premiers such as Lynne Brown and Ebrahim Rasool.
Nxasana: Zuma interference in NPA resulted in my departure
Nxasana: Zuma interference in NPA resulted in my departure

Mxolisi Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry where he provided details about the breakdown in the relationship between himself and Jacob Zuma.

Mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam 'hopeless' after organ trading claims
Mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam 'hopeless' after organ trading claims

Twenty-three-year-old John Bothma from Kempton Park disappeared in Ho Chi Minh City in May.
