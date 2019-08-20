The Best of the Money Show

Shoprite loses R265 million abroad. Admit it’s been a ‘testing’ year


Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite, discusses his company’s iffy results for the year ending on 30 June 2019.

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:38 PM
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 7:08 PM
'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:03 PM
Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 7:34 PM
Benguela Global Fund Managers is buying Naspers, Standard Bank and Pick n Pay

Benguela Global Fund Managers is buying Naspers, Standard Bank and Pick n Pay

19 August 2019 6:59 PM
'Debt relief law may cause banks to stop lending to lower-income clients'

'Debt relief law may cause banks to stop lending to lower-income clients'

19 August 2019 6:29 PM
HeroTel executive says nationalising all wireless networks is akin to NHI

HeroTel executive says nationalising all wireless networks is akin to NHI

15 August 2019 7:38 PM
10X in trouble for cheeky ad

10X in trouble for cheeky ad

15 August 2019 7:05 PM
The bond yield curve is inverted. Can you explain this to us as an “idiots guide”?

The bond yield curve is inverted. Can you explain this to us as an “idiots guide”?

15 August 2019 6:36 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Police forced to rely on witnesses in Vaal Mall pepper spray incident
Police forced to rely on witnesses in Vaal Mall pepper spray incident

While she sat in her car breastfeeding her four-month-old baby, Itumeleng Tsoeu was pepper-sprayed by an unidentified woman.
Parliament halts process over Jiba, Mrwebi's positions after legal action
Parliament halts process over Jiba, Mrwebi's positions after legal action

Papers were served on National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Monday.
R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele
R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele

Tebogo Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us